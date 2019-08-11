Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
Rumours of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation started doing the rounds after the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 11:42 IST
Representative News Image

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 

Pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have parted ways just seven months after they tied the knot. The on-off couple married in a private ceremony in December. A representative of Cyrus confirmed the news to People magazine. 

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy" the representative said in a statement. 

Rumors of Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, parting ways started doing the rounds on Saturday after the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring

