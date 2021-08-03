Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HONEYSINGH Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar files domestic violence case against singer

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed into trouble after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a case against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The case was filed today on August 3 before Ms Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court. Mr. Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, alongwith Ms. Apoorva Pandey & Mr GG kashyap, Advocates from Karanjawala & co. appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife (Shalini Talwar). The Court has issued notice to Honey Singh for 28.08.2021 and passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar Restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan etc.

For those unversed, the singer introduced his fans with his wife in the year 2014 during an episode of reality show India's Rawstar. Shalini is quite active on social media and keep on sharing posts with her husband. However, from the past few days, she has been sharing cryptic posts hinting at something wrong going on in her life.

Alongside a post, she wrote, "No matter which category of society we belong , rich or poor educated or uneducated ,whether you are famous or not the plight of a women is same in the face of atrocities. #harshreality #narcissisticabuse.'

Honey Singh has given a number of hits not just in the Punjabi industry but also in Bollywood. He became a household name when his songs in the film 'Cocktail' starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan became popular.

Honey Singh's last song 'Saiyaan Ji' released in January. It marked the fourth collaboration between the singer-rapper and Nushrratt Bharucha who have in the past delivered hits like "Chote chote peg" and "Dil chori'.

