Yami Gautam wraps up shoot of  'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her thriller movie 'A Thursday'. The actress took to her Instagram account to bid adieu to the team of her upcoming project. "It's never a me... it's always a WE , with the best of teams.Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote.

Along with the short heartfelt note, Yami posted a clip featuring her BTS moments from the sets of 'A Thursday'.

'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.

Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. Recently, she announced the film Lost which will be helmed by Pink famed filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. "'Lost' is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity," Roy Chowdhury added.

Yami will be leading the film's cast as a feisty crime reporter. Others in the cast include Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.