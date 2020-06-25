When Aishwarya Rai surprised Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Players on his birthday in New Zealand

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN When Aishwarya Rai surprised Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Players on his birthday

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been treating his fans with his glorious Bollywood journey as he completes 20 years in the industry this year. As a part of his Instagram series called #RoadTo20, the actor has been sharing memories of his films and from each year. On Thursday, he shared about the film Players and Bol Bachchan that released in 2012. Junior Bachchan shared that when he was shooting for Players in New Zealand, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew down to him to celebrate his birthday.

Talking about the shoot of the Abbas Mastan directorial player, Abhishek wrote, "Players was the official Hindi remake of The Italian job. Helmed by the legendary Abbas Mustan! I had always wished to act in a film directed by them and thankfully got the opportunity in this film. Again a big cast @iambobbydeol @bipashabasu @sonamkapoor @sikandarkher @omionekenobe @neilnitinmukesh and the great @iam_johnylever who’s genius in unbound. We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington."

He added, "Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players”"

Sharing his experience of working in Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan, Abhishek said, "Bol Bachchan was the reunion of team Zameen! It was so nice to see @itsrohitshetty grow and evolve from his first film-Zameen to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting. A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek."

"Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience! @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @simply.asin @prachidesai @archanapuransingh @krushna30 Asrani ji and the rest of the cast and crew.... wow!" he added.

Earlier, talking about the 'landmark' year in his career, Abhishek Bachchan recalled working with Mani Ratnam for his most popular film Guru in 2007. He shared that the film was the most creatively satisfying for him and he enjoyed working with Aishwarya. He said, "A landmark year for me both personally and professionally!Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for the 4th and #Mithunda, @balanvidya and @actormaddy for the first time. Guru, was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by @arrahman ( Tere Bina remains my favourite )."

He added, "The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my “phiphty percent partner” was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai’s wings!"

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his digital debut with Amazon Original Show Breathe: Into The Shadows which will premiere on July 10. The actor has been treating fans with teasers and posters of the show and garnering many compliments for it.

Speaking about his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek had said in a statement, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences… I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

