Abhishek Bachchan feels 2007 was his 'landmark year,' calls Guru 'most creatively satisfying film' 

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan again went down the memory lane to give an insight into another glorious year of his in Bollywood. Continuing his 'Road To 20' journey, Abhishek recalled his films Guru and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and called it 'a landmark year' in his career. He revealed that while he did movies for his friends like Shootout At Lokhandwala, he made many amazing memories that year.

Abhishek wrote, "A landmark year for me both personally and professionally!Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for the 4th and #Mithunda, @balanvidya and @actormaddy for the first time. Guru, was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by @arrahman ( Tere Bina remains my favourite )."

He added, "The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my “phiphty percent partner” was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai’s wings!"

Talking about Shootout At Lokhandwala, the actor recalled, "@lakhiaapoorva after Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost, told me that in no matter what capacity, he would have me in every film he made. Staying true to that promise was #ShootOutAtLokhandwala yes career decisions are important and you need to think and decide very carefully. But I’ve always believed that we must also do films for fun and for friends! And Apu is one of my closest."

Abhishek was also seen in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom that marked his fourth collaboration with his father Amitabh Bachchan. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta and Priety Zinta. He wrote, "My 4th film appearance with Amitabh Bachchan. My second film with both Preity Zinta and Lara Dutta and my first with my friend Bobby Deol. Still one of the coolest soundtracks out there by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy. Bob and I even got the opportunity to pay homage to our fathers and their legendary song Yeh Dosti. Great memories... That's also what it's about- making memories. And in 2007 I made some of the best ones."

As Abhishek Bachchan is completing 20 years in the industry, he has been sharing the high and lows of his career with his fans through videos about each year. Earlier, while talking about 2002, the actor had revealed how veteran actor Anupam Kher had helped him shed his awkwardness at the very start of his career. He recalled working in a cameo role in the Bengali film "Desh", starring his mother Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan will be soon making his digital debut with Amazon Original Show Breathe: Into The Shadows which will premiere on July 10.

