Breathe Into the Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan looks intriguing in first poster of the Amazon Original show

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his on-screen digital debut with psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows. The show will premiere on July 10. Following the recent launch date announcement, Amazon Prime Video revealed the first look of the much-awaited show on Thursday. Abhishek Bachchan in the first look poster reflects a dark and intense mood, as he wears a deep expression over a pamphlet of a missing child. Dressed to perfection, Abhishek looks enigmatic and impactful.

Speaking on the reveal, actor Abhishek Bachchan said “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring an exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

The all-new crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The series is created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on 1st July 2020.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series such as Four More Shots Please, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, as well as award-winning and critically- acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

