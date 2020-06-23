Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Bachchan recalls working with Aishwarya Rai in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, in order to remember his 20 years in the Bollywood industry, shared a video on social media which reflected upon his journey in various films. The two movies about which he spoke in his recent Instagram post were 2010 releases Raavan and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se. Sharing some anecdotes, the actor called Mani Ratnam directorial film, "the most challenging film both physically and emotionally" of his career. He even shared his experience of working with his wife Aishwarya Rai who was then seen opposite him and said that her "dedication and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe-inspiring."

Sharing the video, Junior Bachchan wrote alongside, "#RoadTo20 Year-2010 #Raavan #KheleinHumJeJaanSe Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career. It’s a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our 3rd film together. By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell ( in my opinion ). My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile."

Further, he wrote, "To think that she had to perform each scene ( regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging ) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute! Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I’ve been a huge fan of his ( must have watched Dhool- his Tamil film over 17 times ) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time."

Watch Raavan trailer here:

Next, he spoke about Ashutosh Gowarikar's film that also featured Deepika Padukone and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles and said that he was proud that they could bring the story to life and tell it to a new generation who might not have known about it. The actor writes, "Later that year was Khelein hum je jaan se with my dear friend @ashutoshgowariker I had 1st met Ashu on the sets of my fathers film Indrajeet in which he was acting way back in the 1991. We tried several times to work together and finally managed with #KHJJS."

Watch Khele Hum Jee Jaan Se trailer here:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is soon going to make his debut in the digital world through web show 'Breathe: Into The Shadows.' The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. It is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Breathe: Into The Shadows teaser here:

