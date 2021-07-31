What A Shot! Farah Khan on what's it like directing MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN MS Dhoni, Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently directed Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a commercial. Sharing her experience, Farah told IANS: "This is the first time I was meeting him. I can't tell you how wonderful he is! He is an extremely down to earth person. We had to change his clothes five times during the shoot and he did not complain."

Recalling Dhoni's behaviour on the set, she further said: "Within five minutes we were chatting like we know each other for a long time! He also came to my van to have food. It was a pleasure working with him. What a lovely human being he is!"

Just a few days ago, Farah had taken to social media to shower praises on Dhoni after having directed him for the advertisement. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan (sic)."

On the work front, Farah is all set to appear as the judge on the new television programme 'Zee Comedy Show', which will air from July 31 on Zee TV.

Farah, who will be playing the judge or 'Laughing Buddha' in the show, said: "We all have been stressing about the current scenario because of the pandemic that has been a threat to all of us since last year. I feel Zee TV has come up with Zee Comedy Show at the right moment.

"This is surely going to be the perfect getaway for all the viewers, to relax with their family and laugh out loud. I'm happy that the best of the best comedians and artistes are a part of the show and they will try everything in their power to make me and the whole nation laugh."

