Watch: Sunil Grover hilariously touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet via screen, netizens crack up

Sunil Grover showed his hilarious side at the trailer launch event of the upcoming film Goodbye. The cast and crew had assembled for the event in Mumbai on September 6 and Sunil cracked everyone up with his sweet gesture. Amitabh Bachchan, one of the cast members of Goodbye, virtually graced the Goodbye trailer launch. Sunil sought his blessing by bending down and touching his feet via the screen on which the Bollywood megastar appeared. This video from the Goodbye trailer launch has been going viral on social media.

Sunil Grover touches Big B's feet via screen

Sunil Grover touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet multiple times through the screen on which the latter appeared. His gesture of respect for the screen icon is not just being hailed by the fans but also cracking the netizens up. For the Goodbye trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan wore a sweatshirt and appeared virtually. Sunil wore a green suit with a white coat with spectacles. Sunil bent down multiple times to touch Big B's feet on the screen. Even Big B cracked up and netizens too had similar reactions.

Want to say goodbye to COVID-19, says Amitabh Bachchan

Almost a week after he tested negative for COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he would like to bid adieu to the deadly coronavirus disease. Big B virtually attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Goodbye and rendered an apology to the media for not attending the event in person on the advice of the doctors. He has also resumed work on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 last week.

Amitabh Bachchan on Goodbye film

Goodbye is a family drama which highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The film highlights the importance of family in today's time, Big B said. "Staying with family, spending time with family and listening to them, these things are getting lost nowadays as family dynamics are changing. Our society is changing, our lives are changing. That whole element of being together as a family is what is very attractive about this film," he added.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film is slated for a worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

