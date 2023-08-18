WATCH: Here's how Anupam Kher wished 'dearest friend' Robert De Niro on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher shares a post on Robert De Niro's birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media accounts on Friday to share a short video clip wishing his dear friend, legendary Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his birthday. The clip features several pictures of Anupam Kher with De Niro from their meet-ups. Robert is considered as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood and is best known for his versatile performance in 'The Godfather Part II', 'Taxi Driver', 'Raging Bull', 'The Irishman' and several others.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the Indian actor shared the clip as he also penned a note and wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest friend and world's #BestActor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you have a long and healthy life and keep inspiring actors all over the continents! Your friendship means a lot to me. May God bless you always. Love and prayers.''

Check out the post:

The clip was tied together with a mellow piano melody which brings out the essence of the birthday post.

Anupam often shares tales of his friendship on his social media. Earlier, he also met his friend and 'Rang De Basanti' co-actor Mohan Agashe as he met the latter at his office.

"My friend Dr. #MohanAgashe is a thespian in the real sense of the word. It will be my honour to be the chief guest at the event where he will be bestowed upon with one of the highest awards in arts and entertainment #PunyaBhushan in Pune! His knowledge and humility is infectious and highly inspirational. Looking forward to the ceremony tomorrow! Jai Ho,'' he wrote in the caption.

Recently, On the occasion of Friendship Day, Anupam Kher said that he missed his late best friend and actor Satish Kaushik.

Anupam on work front

The actor was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer IB71. He played Intelligence Bureau Chief's role in the flick. He has several projects in his hands including Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, based on India's successful vaccination programme during Covid.

He also has Kaagaz 2 and The Signature in his kitty.

