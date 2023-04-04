Vijay Deverakonda has the coolest way to go to work; checkout his way of shooting | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram upload

The handsome hunk of South industry, Vijay Deverakonda definitely knows how to enjoy his work. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest actors in the industry. He enjoys a huge fan following because of his striking looks and carefree attitude. Celebrities often miss having some time for themselves because of their tight schedule but it seems Vijay has found his way to work and relish at the same time.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video giving glimpses of his unique way to go to work. The clip shows Vijay relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes "Ride To Work- In Kerala." He is currently in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger, and will next be seen in 'Kushi'. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and features Rowdy in a charming new avatar. The movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will hit theatres on September 1 this year. Kushi has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will be about the coming together of two people from two different worlds. The movie marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together.

Kushi is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Vijay also has two other untitled projects, one being 'VD12' and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

