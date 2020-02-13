Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan announces her next film titled Sherni

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has announced her next film through a social media post. The actress shared the details of her Bollywood film titled Sherni and wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot! Directed by: #AmitMasurkar Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar Written by: @aasthatiku Watch this space for more!”

While Vidya Balan didn’t reveal much about the star cast and the genre of the film, she stated that the film will be helmed by Amit Masurkar. She shared the title of the film and asked the fans to wait for more details. Check out-

Currently, Vidya Balan is gearing up for her film Shakuntala Devi. She will be seen playing the role of the mathematician in her biopic. The film on the Human Computer also stars Sanya Malhotra in the role of Vidya Balan’s daughter.

In October, Vidya shared the first look of her character of Shakuntala Devi. She was widely referred to as Human Computer for her ability to solve complicated mathematical problems verbally within seconds and the film will chronicle her life. In the first-look poster, Vidya was seen striking a pose in a bright red sari with a floral border, short-cropped hair and a round bindi, to resemble Shakuntala Devi.

The film is scheduled to release on May 8th this year.

