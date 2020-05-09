VIDEO: When Irrfan Khan played Vladimir Lenin on stage during his NSD days

Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Irrfan Khan played Vladimir Lenin on stage during his NSD days

Actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death has left everyone in despair. The actor was last seen in Home Adajania's comedy-drama Angrezi Medium in March and people were excited to see him on the big screen after two years. The actor was battling rare neuroendocrine cancer and on April 29th, he passed away. Since his death, his son Babil and Ayaan have been sharing many throwback photos and videos remembering the actor. Recently, another video of Irrfan from his NSD days has gone viral on the internet in which he is seen playing the role of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin.

In the video, young Irrfan Khan is seen on stage when he was studying in the National School of drama. The clip shows him as Vladimir Lenin performing Prasanna Heggodu’s production play called 'Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode' at Ram Shri Centre. The Doordarshan play, originally penned by Mikhail Shatrov with the title 'Blue Horses On Red Grass', was translated by Uday Prakash in Hindi. Check out the video here-

Earlier, Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil also treated fans with the actor's old photos from his NSD days. In the monochrome photos, Irrfan can be seen performing on the stage with his friends. Actress Dia Mirza commented on the post with red heart emojis. Anoop Soni commented, "Idrees bhai and Amit Bhai there too".

After Irrfan Khan's demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar changes her Facebook profile picture with am adorable photo with her husband. She also penned down an emotional note which read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage