VIDEO: Salman Khan, Sajid Khan remember Wajid Khan on birth anniversary, cut cake for him

This year in June, music director Wajid Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was one of the most popular names in the industry and his death came as a shock to his fans and family. Elder brother Sajid Khan keeps remembering him through his posts. On his birth anniversary, Sajid took to Instagram to share a video of cutting a cake and wishing Wajid along with superstar Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Sajid-Wajid have collaborated with Salman in many of his films and were part of a family.

In the video, Sajid, Salman and Sohail can be seen cutting the cake and singing 'Happy Birthday.' Sajid wrote, "Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar." The music director's daughter Muskaan also shared a post for her uncle and said, "I love you and I miss you every minute of everyday , Happy Birthday Chacha Come back na"

Check out the posts here-

With Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Saij-Wajid entered Bollywood and followed it by many films and reality shows. He also gave music for the popular Dabangg songs, Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, starring Salman. They also composed the title track for television reality shows Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.

As Wajid Khan breathed his last on June 1 this year, Salman Khan mourned his death with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..."

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid's last composition was the superstar's lockdown song 'Pyaar Karona' and Eid song 'Bhai Bhai' which the actor released on his YouTube channel. Wajid Khan was buried peacefully at the Versova cemetery ground.

