Video: Saif Ali Khan recalls kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum; calls it 'worst kiss in history of cinema'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are once again back to entertain audience with their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Both the stars have previously worked together in Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Hum Tum. Saif recently opened up about shooting for the 'uncomfortable' kissing scene in the film Hum Tum. Yash Raj Films (YRF) dropped a video on their YouTube channel in which Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji can be seen recalling working together for the first time.

Rani recalled, "Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?" Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot. So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”

He further said that she tried to convince him to say that he did not want to kiss her. “You said, ‘Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.’ So I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it,’” he said.

Saif mimicked the grimace that Rani had on her face during the shot, while she laughed. “It was very uncomfortable,” she agreed. He also continued saying, “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable.”

Watch the full video here:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will mark Saif and Rani's reunion after more than a decade. They were last seen together in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif and Rani will be chasing a con-artist duo, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, respectively. The film, directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, is due for a theatrical release on November 19.

