Kareena Kapoor shares pic of 8-months-old son Jeh performing yoga during Jaisalmer vacation

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in Jaisalmer spending their holidays with their two sons. The actress who is quite active on her social media handle has shared picture of her 8-month-old son Jeh for following her footsteps in pulling off some yoga moves. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 'proud' mother posted a picture of her eight-month-old son in a "downward dog" yoga position. "Downward Dog Y'CEY'CEYoga runs in the family you seeYYY,#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ai," she wrote on Instagram.

Have a look at the post here:

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "our jaan," Karisma Kapoor commented. Amrita Arora dropped a string of red heart emoticons.

Bebo, recently treated fans with a selfie with mother and wrote, "While the mother eats kheer …the daughter poses #the mothership#Meri Maa."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022.

-With ANI inputs