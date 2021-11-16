Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANI MUKERJI TEAM Rani Mukerji reveals her daughter Adira cried after watching scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2, here's why

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, recently revealed that he daughter started crying after seeing her 'pretending to cry' in one of the scenes of the film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) dropped a video on their YouTube channel in which Saif Ali Khan asked Rani if Adira saw her cry onscreen. To which Rani replied, “She hasn’t, no, I have not seen because I tried to make her see Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the minute one of the scenes came where I was pretending to cry, she just started crying. I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry) but she likes to see me dance onscreen and likes to see me when I’m doing something funny." The actress further revealed that her daughter came for the Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot to Abu Dhabi.

She also said, “...what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved! Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I’m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

She also revealed that Adira watched her film Hichki when she was very young. “She has seen Hichki but…she was like one-and-a-half, two years then," said Rani.

Watch the full video:

Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in April 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Adira.

In the upcoming film, Rani will be seen playing the 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj'. Babli's sartorial choices are over-the-top and eccentric. Bunty is supportive of his wife's efforts but not necessarily in agreement with her loud fashion choices.

Talking about the same, Rani in a statement said: "Vimmy is bored being just a housewife in a small town. She knows she is talented, she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons! Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves more, she craves the thrill and being the center of attention. She was always into fashion and so, she decided to pursue that."

She added: "Her fashion choices are loud, colourful, and happy because that's what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj."

Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the soon-to-be-released 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The two will be chasing a con-artist duo, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, respectively. The film, directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, is due for a theatrical release on November 19.