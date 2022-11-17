Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan's looks from Laxman Utekar's next leaked 'AGAIN' | PHOTOS

Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's looks from Laxman Utekar's film have been doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look at the photos. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2022 20:32 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their upcoming film, Laxman Utekar's Untitled Next. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. The team wrapped shooting for the film earlier this year, and the actors shared several glimpses from their sets. However, they didn't reveal their looks, but a video surfaced on the internet giving a sneak peek of their looks when they were shooting in Indore. Now once again their look from their upcoming film has leaked online, and it has piqued fans' curiosity and sparked anticipation for the film. 

The viral photos show Sara and Vicky in the middle of a scene. Speaking about the look, Sara appeared to be wearing an aqua blue saree with floral print. She also wore a mangalsutra and bangles, which seemed to be part of her character in the film. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dashing in a color-blocked t-shirt. He was seen with a bike.

Earlier, when the pair was filming in Indore, a video of Sara sitting behind Vicky Kaushal on his bike surfaced online. Sara was seen behind the actor as he rode his bike while wearing a helmet. The video went viral like wildfire, and people expressed their excitement about the film on social media.

In January, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and announced shoot wrap. The actress shared an adorable picture with her co-star Vicky Kaushal and wrote, "It’s a film wrap Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09  every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."

