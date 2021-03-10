Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal looks all focused & determined in latest Instagram post| PIC

Workout Wednesday! Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared some workout motivation with his fans. The actor who has many films in his pipeline posted a black and white picture of himself in which he looked completely focused and determined. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a monochromatic picture of himself along with a motivational caption. Vicky seems to be posing at his gym while sporting a loose t-shirt along with a cap.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "One rep at a time, one stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the (flag emoji)."

The post from the star received more than two lakh likes within a span of two hours.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal’s post was up, it garnered more than three lakh likes. The avid social media user received a lot of love in the comment section. "You look really awesome always. The Josh is high by seeing you," read a comment. Another user said, "Whatta lovely morning it is now!!!"

"oh wow... Vicku made my morning a great morning by this picture," wrote a fan.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal recently visited the Uri base camp in Kashmir and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him there. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram to share photographs clicked over there with Amry officers, soldiers and local residents. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen interacting with the locals who are busy capturing his photo on their mobile phones.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in the company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!" Vicky expressed in an Instagram post.

On professional front, Vicky is busy with Shoojit Sircar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. His other upcoming film is Karan Johar's "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne.