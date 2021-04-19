Vaccine for all above 18: Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & others laud government’s move

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Vaccine for all above 18: Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor & others laud government’s move

In a significant step, the Central government on Monday announced that people above 18 years of age will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine from May 1. Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh and others welcomed the government's decision and gave their reactions on official social media platforms.

Kareena Kapoor shared the update and wrote on her Instagram story, “Let’s do this India!”

Swara Bhasker’s Twitter post read, “Finally! Yes, thank you.”

Abhinav Sinha tweeted, “Chalo ab May 1 se jugaad lagao vaccine ka."

While Riteish tweeted, "Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall."

Ranvir Shorey had mixed reactions and he wrote, “Responsive, maybe, but this govt. has been taking their cues in the fight against #COVID19, instead of leading it. Not a good sign for the long road to recovery ahead. Less noise and more action is the need of the hour. #VaccineForAll."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala requested people to mask up."Excellent news that all above 18 can get vaccinated. But all our young Indians do remember this vaccination is not making us SuperMan or IronMan – just SaferMan !! Got the point. We still need to mask up and be super careful – long journey ahead", he said.

