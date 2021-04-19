Image Source : IG/KAREENA KAPOOR, KANGANA RANAUT Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut give sneak peek into their beautiful homes; see pics

Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stones unturned to stay connected and keep their fans updated with their professional and personal lives. From sharing everyday workout videos to their film sets locations. B-town actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut are keeping it up close and personal with their fans and well-wishers. Recently both the leading ladies gave a sneak peek into their beautiful homes.

On one side Kangana shared a few pictures of her balcony in Mumbai house. The actress could be seen posing in a beautiful white saree in her spacious, green balcony. From full-length glass windows, a door with bright blue frames and white walls, bougainvillea in huge cream flower pots, Kangana's home indeed radiates calm and peaceful vibes.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she penned a few lines by Fana Nizami, a noted Urdu poet from Kanpur. "वो मज़ा कहाँ वस्ल-ए-यार में

लुत्फ़ जो मिला इंतज़ार में. फ़िक्र-ए-आशियाँ, हर खिज़ा में की. आशियाँ जला हर बाहर में -फ़ना निज़ामी"

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her swimming pool. In the picture we could see the outdoor pool, is surrounded by several flower pots and some furniture. There are black-and-white alternative tiles around the pool. A glimpse of the pool-side furniture is also visible in the picture. Kareena shared the picture while talking about hope in the times of COVID-19. "Looking ahead and keeping the faith," she captioned.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut give sneak peek into their beautiful homes; see pics

ALSO READ: Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram after his Dostana 2 exit? Deets inside

On the professional front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

ALSO READ: Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo critical after testing positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+. Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".