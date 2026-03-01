Loud explosions and smoke seen in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh as Iran retaliatory strikes continue

New Delhi:

Explosions were reportedly heard in eastern parts of Riyadh, according to reports, which cited residents describing several loud blasts and smoke rising in the area. The news agency added that its correspondents on the ground also heard the explosions. According to AFP's report, there has been no immediate official confirmation on the cause, as regional tensions continue to heighten across parts of the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia extends support to Oman

Earlier today, taking to X, Saudi Arabia shared a statement condemning Iran. It reads: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian aggression against the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and Iran's flagrant violation of its sovereignty, and the Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman."

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it described as Iranian violations of the autonomy of several Gulf and regional states. The official statement reads, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian aggression and the blatant violation of the sovereignty of each of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming its full solidarity and standing by the side of the sister states, and placing all its capabilities at their disposal to support them in all measures they take, and warning of the grave consequences of the continued violation of the sovereignty of states and the principles of international law."

This is a developing story

