Jasprit Bumrah set to achieve major milestone ahead of crucial West Indies clash in Kolkata

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will have many eyes set upon him as the Indian team gears up to take on the West Indies. The two sides will lock horns in game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and Jasprit Bumrah is set to achieve a major milestone.

It is worth noting that Bumrah currently has 497 wickets to his name in international cricket, and he just needs three more to complete 500 wickets to his name. He will become the 42nd player in cricket history to achieve the milestone and will join the elite list.

Interestingly, the upcoming game will be a must-win clash for the Indian team and for the Windies as well. Notably, the winner of the upcoming game will book their ticket to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. Currently, the West Indies sits in second place in the standings, whereas India sits in third.

Both sides are equal in points but are separated due to the net run rate. With the two sides meeting in Kolkata, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of the game

With the clash between India and the West Indies right around the corner, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate took centre stage and talked about how important it is to stay focused on themselves and how the experienced players need to show up.

"I think the important thing is to focus on ourselves, focus on what has got this group to this point, how well they've done. It's about big players standing up, experienced players standing up and just remaining calm and staying true to the way we've played leading up to this match. I don't think you ever want to mask the pressure. I think you want to go towards pressure. And that's been the message throughout, not just the World Cup, but certainly all the bilateral series,” Ryan ten Doeschate was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

