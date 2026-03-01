Alyssa Healy smashes stellar ton in her final ODI, propels Australia women to massive total

Hobart:

Australia women and India women continued their ongoing ODI series by taking on each other in the third ODI. The two sides locked horns at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on March 1. It is worth noting that the game is the final ODI of Alyssa Healy’s legendary career.

The star batter received a guard of honour from the Indian team before the game, and coming out to open the innings for her side, Healy decided to go out with a bang. Putting in an exceptional performance, Healy amassed 158 runs in 98 deliveries and provided the perfect start for the Aussies.

In her knock, Healy hit two sixes and 27 fours and completely dismantled the Indian team’s bowling attack, helping her side post a total of 409 runs in the first innings of the game.

Georgia Voll continued her brilliant run of form and added 62 runs in 52 deliveries. Furthermore, Beth Mooney went unbeaten on a score of 106 runs in 84 deliveries. As for India women, Shree Charani and Sneh Rana were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their names. Renuka Singh, Kashvee Gautam, and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each as well.

Healy opened up on playing her final ODI

Speaking before the game, Healy was asked about playing her final ODI. However, she decided to talk about Lucy Hamilton, who made her debut for the Women in Yellow.

“We've got a lovely debutant today, so let’s make it more about her and sort of a nice little peek into the future. Yeah, obviously, Lucy Hamilton is coming into the side and Georgia Wareham as well. But I’m really excited for Hamo. It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for her, sort of coming in late but getting an opportunity. I’m really thrilled for her and looking forward to seeing what she can do later,” Healy said at the toss.

