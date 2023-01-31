Vaani Kapoor to make OTT debut with YRF crime thriller by Gopi Puthran of 'Mardaani'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_VAANIKAPOOR_ Vaani Kapoor to make OTT debut

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut. The actress has been seen in many popular films like War, Befikre, Shamshera, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui among others, Now, she will be seen exploring the digital space by headlining Yash Raj Films' gritty crime thriller directed by Gopi Puthran of 'Mardaani' fame. The multi-season show will be part of Yash Raj Films' OTT slate, which is being housed under the YRF Entertainment banner. YRF also has 'The Railway Men', based on the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

According to a report in IANS, a source said: "Vaani has only been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. She loves a challenge and she does land her acting perfectly. She did this brilliantly in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'."

"While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn't going to shut herself out of great digital projects, one which presented itself in Gopi Puthran's next. It is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept and is extremely bullish about. They will mount this project at a scale that will surprise people."

The source added: "Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own and deliver brilliant acting moments in this gritty thriller. Gopi needed a performer to headline this show well. He has always appreciated Vaani's work in her films."

"So, when he decided to make the show, he spoke to Vaani to check her intent. To his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborate with Gopi, who has become a talent to watch out for after his brilliant directorial debut in 'Mardaaani 2'."

"For Vaani, she is looking to work with the brightest of minds to become a better performer with each outing. So, this was a slam dunk for her," the source added.

