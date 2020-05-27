Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Urvashi Rautela attends Natalie Portman's online master class

Urvashi Rautela called acting a "joyful experience" and said Hollywood star Natalie Portman is the best choice to learn the art of acting.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2020 15:57 IST
Urvashi Rautela
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Urvashi Rautela has worked in films like "Great Grand Masti" and "Pagalpanti".

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been attending an online master class by Hollywood star Natalie Portman. "This pandemic has taught me to explore more about myself and now I have been taking an online master class from Natalie Portman, she is an Oscar-winning actress and she was part of my favourite films 'Black Swan' and 'Jackie'," Urvashi told IANS. "It's a first time, first women in class. There is unlimited access. She will be giving all her experience, all her insights from her 25-year long career," Urvashi added.

The actress, who has worked in films like "Great Grand Masti" and "Pagalpanti", calls acting a joyful experience.

"Acting is a very joyful experience for me and I think she (Natalie) the best choice. It's all about learning the technicality, she will be sharing all the direct approaches towards acting including how to build a character map, how to research for the character, how to work with the director, how to build the physicality and consciousness to each character," she said.

