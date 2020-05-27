Urvashi Rautela attends Natalie Portman's online master class

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela has worked in films like "Great Grand Masti" and "Pagalpanti".

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been attending an online master class by Hollywood star Natalie Portman. "This pandemic has taught me to explore more about myself and now I have been taking an online master class from Natalie Portman, she is an Oscar-winning actress and she was part of my favourite films 'Black Swan' and 'Jackie'," Urvashi told IANS. "It's a first time, first women in class. There is unlimited access. She will be giving all her experience, all her insights from her 25-year long career," Urvashi added.

The actress, who has worked in films like "Great Grand Masti" and "Pagalpanti", calls acting a joyful experience.

"Acting is a very joyful experience for me and I think she (Natalie) the best choice. It's all about learning the technicality, she will be sharing all the direct approaches towards acting including how to build a character map, how to research for the character, how to work with the director, how to build the physicality and consciousness to each character," she said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage