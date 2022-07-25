Urvashi Rautela massively trolled after wearing bum-ripped jeans, netizen says 'injection lagana hua asaan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela will be seen in The Legend.

Urvashi Rautela never fails to surprise her fans with her out-of-the-box fashion style and quirks. The actress is often seen experimenting with her looks and making heads turn. From turning show stopper at mega events to being on the jury panel of Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Urvashi has come a long way in the entertainment industry. Known for her upbeat styling statement, the actress recently faced backlash on Instagram after she shared a few pictures of herself wearing a pair of bum-ripped denim. Urvashi is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming debut pan-India film The Legend.

The actress is travelling to various countries including UAE, Malaysia and Singapore. Sharing a series of pictures from the plane, she wrote, "#POPOPO. World promotions for my Pan Indian Mega Budget Film #TheLegend UAE, MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE, INDONESIA, PHILIPPINES, VIETNAM, THAILAND. Love you all."

Check out the post below:

In the pictures, Urvashi can be seen chilling in the plane. She chose to wear a bright pink top and paired it with blue bum-ripped jeans from Dolce & Gabbana.

Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Her outfit grabbed a lot of attention from the netizens. While some of the users pointed out that the actress is advocating sutaib=nabe fashion by repeating her jeans which she had worn previously too. Some of the users slammed her for flaunting her bum. A user wrote, "Fat rha niche (It is torn from below). Other said, "Injection lagane m dikkt nhi hogi." A user also wrote, "Ye Jeans Banane wala kon karigar tha (Who is the designer of the jeans?)."Hamare yahan bahot sare phate kapde hain shayad wo tumhare kaam Aajaye (We've many torn clothes maybe you can use them)," said another.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELAUrvashi Rautela

About The Legend

The Legend is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam. It also stars actor Saravanan, who is also going to mark his debut with the upcoming multi-lingual film.

Also read: Inside pics: Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday with Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan & others

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming projects

On the professional front, apart from The Legend, Urvashi will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film Black Rose. Directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photos: Don't like anything negative...

Latest Entertainment News