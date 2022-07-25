Inside pics: Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday with Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IULIA.VANTUR Iulia Vantur's birthday pics with Salman Khan and others.

Salman Khan celebrated Iulia Vantur's birthday with his family and friends as the 'Selfish' singer turned a year wiser on July 24. Several pictures and videos from the birthday bash are being circulated on social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, actor and Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, shared a group picture from the celebration, which he captioned, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia, may you always keep smiling and spreading happiness.".

Check out some more Inside pictures from the party below:

In the picture, the 'Sultan' actor, his younger brother Sohail Khan, and Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Niketan Madhok can be seen among others with the birthday girl, Iulia.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from the celebration, which she captioned, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun! My life is better because of u. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july".

In the video, the Romanian singer could be seen in a beautiful black dress, whereas Salman can be seen in a matching black shirt.

lulia Vantur's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Iulia collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the song 'Main Chala', which featured the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor alongside Pragya Jaiswal.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman will be next seen in producer Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde, which is slated to release on December 30, 2022. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

-with ANI inputs

