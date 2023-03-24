Urfi Javed's latest post hints at new relationship, fans say 'bichare ke paise kharch nahi honge...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight. The actress and Bigg Boss OTT contender is known to burn the internet with her bold and sultry fashion looks. Now, Urfi left her fans shocked with her latest social media post. She shared a cryptic post hinting at being in a relationship. She shared a post with a photo that read, "He said yes." As soon as she shared the post on social media, netizens flooded the post with congratulatory messages and some even tried to roast Urfi.

Through her post, Urfi announced being in a committed relationship. She shared the photo without any caption. While many congratulated her, a few of them made fun of Urfi and shared a meme that says "Nahi milega." Another user wrote, "ab sabke samne mera naam mat le dena yar (now, don't disclose my name in front of everyone)." A third comment read, "Should I wear clothes was the question." Also, a user trolled her, saying, "Acha hai bichare ko urfi ka kapdo par paise nahi kharch karna padhega, Urfi ji jaisi biwi kismat walo ko milti hai."

Urfi on her feelings for Kashish Thakur

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who was last seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, had to search for a romantic partner with whom she would form a connection and possibly win the show. The actress chose, Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur. She also confessed her feelings for Kashish on the show and shared that she is looking for someone who is cute and chocolaty. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SLAMS Sonali Kulkarni's women 'wanting husband with achi naukri' remark: 'What's wrong...'

Kashish seems to be fitting in her parameters. Both have been seen sharing romantic moments and Uorfi is doing everything to woo the Roadies Xtreme winner. She expressed, "Maine toh haan kardi hai ab tumhari bari (I already said yes, now it's your turn), I will come and convince your mother too. I know I am extremely outgoing and controversial, but no one knows who the real Uorfi is."

For the unversed, Urfi was previously in a relationship with Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat. The duo had a bitter breakup and made some controversial comments about each other in the media. However, they were recently part of each other's birthday parties and other celebrations.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed finds romantic partner on Splitsvilla X4. Know about her love interest, Roadies fame Kashish

Latest Entertainment News