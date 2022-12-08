Urfi Javed brutally trolled for risky & bold outfit reminding netizens of mosquito net, aliens & avatar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed spotted in a bold outfit

Urfi Javed's fashion choices may not get the approval of many, however, they do get the attention of many. From actors and politicians to authors, everyone has noticed her bold and risky outfits. She's been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. Even though she had a small journey in the reality show, Urfi has managed to stay in news. Recently, when she stepped out in yet another bold outfit, the actress was brutally trolled.

For her recent outing, Urfi was seen dressed in a completely see-through outfit. She had even covered half of her face and wore a golden choker for accessories. Before entering the venue, Urfi posed for the paps confidently. Her videos and photos have gone viral on the Internet. Netizens have been sharing their impressions of the outfit. While some said, the dress reminded him of a mosquito net, another called it, 'alien vibes' and a third one likened her to 'corona'. Some were even reminded of James Cameron's Avatar.

This is not the first time that Urfi was trolled by netizens. The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed's unusual fashion statements have often grabbed eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style. Check out some of her recent looks:

Meanwhile, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. In one of the recent episodes, the show's host Sunny Leone complimented her saying: "Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab."

To this, she replied: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination." Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye'.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

