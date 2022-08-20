Uorfi Javed takes fashion to next level, wears dress made of stones; watch viral video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED Uorfi Javed slammed trolls by wearing a dress made of stones.

Uorfi Javed has taken fashion a notch higher with her quirky and out-of-the-box fashion style statements. From rags, plastic, glass, paper and flowers to now stones, Uorfi has experimented with almost everything to create sultry and unique outfits for herself. Almost every day the actress steps out in one-of-a-kind attire. On Saturday, Uorfi decided to give it back to her troll who commented on her post that she should be hit with stones. The Bigg Boss OTT star took the comment too seriously and created an outfit for herself made up of stones.

The actress shared in the video that a hate comment inspired her to make that skirt and a halter top. The video has been going viral on social media platforms. Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Uorfi's post was bombarded with comments. While some people were impressed, others slammed the actress for her fashion choices. A user wrote, "Genius." Another said, "Pathar gir gaya to." A user also wrote, "Prettiest in the world." "Miss universe banna chahiye aapko kitni cute ho aap," said another.

Uorfi never fails to shock and surprise netizens with her interesting and distinctive apparels. Check out some of her most talked about looks below:

Meanwhile, Uorfi was recently admitted to the hospital after she complained of a high fever and regular vomiting. Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Urfi shared a picture of herself having hospital food. Her facial expressions tell that she doesn't like medicine laced food even one bit. Urfi said that she kept on ignoring her health and had to be admitted to a hospital. "Got too much time while I'm here. Yes, this happened, I kept ignoring my health and now," she wrote.

Recently, Urfi had quite a public spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna after the latter called out Urfi's fashion choices. Chahatt humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress on a recent outing. Urfi reacted angrily to Chahatt's attempt to humiliate her for her attire.

