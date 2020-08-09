Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna engages in thread therapy, shows how to ' liven up an old white shirt'

Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna feels that moving hands can still the mind. Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy. "Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai' livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl," she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.

Earlier, on July 26, she shared a video of herself doing embroidery.

She wrote: "While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don't do untidy work'."

Meanwhile, Twinkle along with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and children are in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.

Twinkle Khanna believes, gender should not be the basis of sharing work at home. It should be divided among the family members as per their skill sets. If you are an ardent follower of the author, you must be knowing that she doesn’t know cooking. And, that’s why, her husband Akshay Kumar and Son Aarav Kumar have taken the responsibility to prepare food during the lockdown, when house help is not available. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Gets Stumped With Akshay Kumar-Nitara's COVID-19 Quarantine Fun And THIS Picture is Proof!

Twinkle Khanna recently talked about the same in an interview to IANS. She asked, why should women be expected to do all household chores? The actress-turned-author emphasised that household work should be shared between family members and noted how her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has taken charge of kitchen duties during the lockdown.

“Men and women should share responsibilities. I feel responsibilities should not be shared according to gender. They should be shared according to skill sets. If you put someone like me in kitchen, I would be miserable. I find cooking stressful, and it is a genuine problem,” said Twinkle.

(With IANS Inputs)

