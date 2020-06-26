Tribute from late Sushant Singh Rajput's school in Patna will leave you emotional

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves in the country. People were unable to digest the fact that he took his own life as he was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Ever since his demise, fans have been mourning his death by sharing movie clippings, throwback photos, videos, etc. In his remembrance, the actor's school in his hometown Patna paid an emotional tribute that will make you dearly miss the 'Kai Po Che' actor. For the unversed, Sushant did his schooling from St Karen's High School in Patna before his family decided to shift to New Delhi. Along with the social media tribute, his alma mater also shared some pictures from his school days.
In the late actor's memory, the school wrote, "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am diamond glints in the snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am gentle autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight. Do not stand at my grave. I am not there. I did not die."
Meanwhile, a behind the scene video of Sushant grooving with Malayalam actress Subbalakshmi has gone viral on the internet. The veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Sushant's grandmother in the film Dil Bechara. Her daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh shared the video on Instagram which showed them enjoying each other's company as Kai Po Che's song Manja plays in the background. She wrote, "Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity..."
On Thursday, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and popular model Sanjana Sanghi.
Taking to Instagram she wrote, "I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you."
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Talking about the actor's case, his close friends and family members including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's statements have been recorded and as many as 23 people have been questioned to date. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital.
