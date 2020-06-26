Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Tribute from late Sushant Singh Rajput's school in Patna will leave you emotional

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves in the country. People were unable to digest the fact that he took his own life as he was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Ever since his demise, fans have been mourning his death by sharing movie clippings, throwback photos, videos, etc. In his remembrance, the actor's school in his hometown Patna paid an emotional tribute that will make you dearly miss the 'Kai Po Che' actor. For the unversed, Sushant did his schooling from St Karen's High School in Patna before his family decided to shift to New Delhi. Along with the social media tribute, his alma mater also shared some pictures from his school days.

In the late actor's memory, the school wrote, "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am diamond glints in the snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am gentle autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight. Do not stand at my grave. I am not there. I did not die."

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police to write to Twitter India for Sushant Singh Rajput's missing tweets

Meanwhile, a behind the scene video of Sushant grooving with Malayalam actress Subbalakshmi has gone viral on the internet. The veteran actress will be seen playing the role of Sushant's grandmother in the film Dil Bechara. Her daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh shared the video on Instagram which showed them enjoying each other's company as Kai Po Che's song Manja plays in the background. She wrote, "Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity..."

On Thursday, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and popular model Sanjana Sanghi.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Taking to Instagram she wrote, "I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you."

Talking about the actor's case, his close friends and family members including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's statements have been recorded and as many as 23 people have been questioned to date. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage