The Kashmir Files in Oscars? Anurag Kashyap's response riles up director Vivek Agnihotri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP10 Vivek Agnihotri responded to Anurag Kashyap's statement about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, managed to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022 so far. However, the controversies surrounding the depiction of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s divided a major section of the audience. Even within the film industry, while many praised the film for showcasing the atrocities carried out on the people on the basis of religion, others dismissed it as a 'propaganda vehicle'. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's comments on The Kashmir Files have riled up Vivek Agnihotri.

Anurag Kashyap hopes The Kashmir Files isn't nominated for Oscars

Recently the filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of his time-travel thriller Dobaaraa, predicted that if RRR was India's official entry for the Oscars, it would surely land the coveted award for the country. While naming RRR as a major contender, Anurag dismissed The Kashmir Files, saying it should not make its place as India's official selection for the Oscars. This has riled up Vivek Agnihotri, who took to Twitter to respond to the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap

After Anurag said that he wishes The Kashmir Files isn't nominated for Oscars from India, Vivek took to social media to respond to the Dev D director. Vivek said, "The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa (sic)," while calling out Anurag for his comments.

Image Source : TWITTERVivek Agnihotri calls out Anurag Kashyap in his tweet

Read: Anurag Kashyap shares sweet pic with ex-wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin, calls them his 'two pillars'

Details about Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage. The film marks Anurag and actress Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer. It also reunites Taapsee with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19.

Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan lauds contestant who caught terrorist Abu Salem, asks for his autograph

Latest Entertainment News