'The Fame Game' actor Gagan Arora marries longtime girlfriend; see first pictures of newlyweds

Actor Gagan Arora who rose to fame after his stint in the recently released web series 'The Fame Game' married the love of his life, Muditaa in an intimate wedding ceremony. Gagan took to Instagram and announced the great news along with a series of pictures and a long note. Gagan also revealed that 12 years back when he first saw Muditaa, he had told his friends that she was going to be their 'bhabhi'.

He wrote, "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look."

He added, “She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega (she will get to know in a few days what she has landed herself in). Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey (Till then, please welcome Mrs. Arora). Pic 2 (of the couple running in their wedding outfits): this was plan B agar gharwaley nahi maantey (Plan B if our parents would have said no to our wedding). P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi (12 years back, when I first saw Muditaa, I told my friends that she will be your sister-in-law)”

Take a look:

Indeed, the pictures scream a lot of happiness and the couple look like a match made in heaven. Several celebraties showed the couple with their sweet wishes in the comments section. Actor Anshuman Malhotra wrote, "Sahi khel gaye bhai bahaut bahaut mubarak ho dono ko bahaut dher saara pyar." Barkha Singh wrote, "Hahahahaha Gaggu knowing you, i wasnt sure if this is a prank of its true!! Congratulations!" Rohan Khurana, Flora Saini and Dolly also commented on the post.

For the unversed, The Fame Game marks the OTT debut of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

