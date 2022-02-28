Madhuri Dixit trolling young actresses in 'The Fame Game' has internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAUSHALAEP Madhuri Dixit trolls young actresses in The Fame Game

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit made her debut in the world of OTT with her show 'The Fame Game' and ruled it like a true diva. She not just played a powerful role in the ensemble but also devoured every scene as she owned it. From oozing sass to being a caregiver of her family, Madhuri Dixit aka Anamika Khanna portrayed different sides of a Bollywood actress. While her dialogues amazed fans, netizens were particularly impressed when she roasted privileged 'young actresses'.

Madhuri Dixit, in a scene, told a newcomer that she doesn't need her blessings, nor does she needs the talent to grow in the industry. She said, "You don't need my blessings really. You young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, you have everything. Actually, you don't even need talent, let alone my blessings."

The dialogue became an instant hit among social media users. On Reddit, the scene was shared with the caption, "Apply some ice on burnt areas." Reacting to the same, a user wrote, "Madhuri would have enjoyed this scene and saying that dialogue." Another quipped, "So much truth being spoken in this series."

Another person commented, "Fame Game is like Bollywood trolling itself. I like how the writers are using their creative liberties to take shots on Bollywoodwalas without taking their names LMAO."

Meanwhile, 'The Fame Game' released only on Netflix on February 25. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bijoy Nambiar, it also starred Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. India TV gives 3.5 stars to the Netflix original for the powerful performance of the ensemble cast and the suspenseful mystery plot that keeps reeling us in with its various twists. READ FULL REVIEW HERE