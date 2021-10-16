Ranveer Singh wants a daughter just like Deepika Padukone: 'I see her baby photos everyday'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh wants a daughter just like Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh wants to start a family soon! The actor, who is all set to make his small screen debut on Saturday (October 16) with 'The Big Picture,' has revealed that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby. Ranveer spilled the beans on his plans to become a dad in a recently shot promo video for his TV debut. In the clip, the quiz show host is seen talking about his marriage and future kids.

Blushing, Ranveer Singh said "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na, main kehta hoon ek aisi baby de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye. (As you guys know I am married and will have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I tell her to ‘give me one baby like her and my life will be set.) Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke. (I am shortlisting names.)

The video opened with Ranveer grooving on his famous song 'Tattad Tattad' from 'RamLeela'. The actor then introduced the contestant to the audience. Watch the video here:

Talking about Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture,' it is a quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of 5 crores. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big. The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh shares 'steamy' photo ahead of his television debut

The Big Picture premieres on October 16, 2021, at 8 pm and air every Saturday – Sunday on COLORS and stream on Voot and Jio TV.

