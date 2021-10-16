Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh shares 'steamy' photo ahead of his television debut

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his small screen debut on Saturday (October 16) with The Big Picture. Ahead of which, the actor has set the temperature soaring on the Internet with a shirtless selfie of himself. Well, the frame has set our screens on fire! Those eyes and well-toned abs are making our hearts skip a beat. Ranveer Singh can be drenched in sweat from head to toe in the picture and he left it to his fans to guess the reason behind his sweat.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer dropped the breathtaking picture and captioned it as, "Ranveer ke pasine kyu chhoot rahe hain (Why is Ranveer sweating so much)? A) Woh abhi abhi steam room se nikale hain (He just left the steam room) B) Unka aaj raat television debut hai (He is making his television debut tonight) C) Unki jismani garmi (body heat) zyada hai D) Woh hot yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain (He is practising hot yoga)."

As soon as the post went viral, many celebrities and Ranveer Singh's fans praised his look. Remo D' Souza commented, "Too much," and "Coz of ABCD." Pooja Hegde wrote, "Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna (The towel is slipping, Pammi. Be careful)." Maniesh Paul wrote, "Main nahi khel aha (I am not playing)." Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Khatttaaaammmmmm."

Apart from this, what even more hilarious was R Madhavan's reaction. He asked, "Leh… "post-shower selfie" ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega bhaai? (How many times are you going to steal the best "post-shower selfie" award from me?)

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is all prepared to take up hosting duties for the new show 'The Big Picture'. It is a quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of 5 crores. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big.

The Big Picture premieres on October 16, 2021, at 8 pm and air every Saturday – Sunday on COLORS and stream on Voot and Jio TV.

