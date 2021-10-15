The Big Picture: Deepika Padukone surprises Ranveer Singh with flowers & handwritten note

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone surprises Ranveer Singh with flowers & handwritten note

Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. In fact, Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show 'The Big Picture', which will air on Colors from Saturday (October 16).

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show."

Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show. The actor said that Deepika is his creative bouncing board. She's also his biggest critic, which helps him work better and be the best. When asked whether Deepika helped him with inputs and urged him to take up the TV project, Ranveer beamed with pride and said, "She raised really good points about the quizzes, and I took those inputs into consideration and tried to imbibe them."

"I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as a partner. She improves my work by giving me constructive criticism; I have her as my creative bouncing board. Often, we discuss our work, her work and my work as well," he added.



Further he added, "I am really grateful that I have someone with such great insight into the arts, into performances, into these sorts of things. She has given me tips and I am working on them. I hope with her love and support I will be able to do the best job and be the best host."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983.

