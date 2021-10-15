Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Gorkha: Akshay Kumar to play war hero Major General Ian Cardozo in next film

On the occasion of Dusshera, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to announce his latest project, titled Gorkha. The film is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo from the prestigious Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. For Gorkha, Akshay Kumar has reunited with Aanand L Rai. The film is directed by national award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Akshay will be essaying the lead role of the legendary war hero who fought in 1962, 1965, and the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Sharing the first look posters with fans, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan."

Rai, who has worked with Akshay Kumar on his directorial ventures 'Atrangi Re' and 'Raksha Bandhan', said he was honoured to bring the story of the war hero on screen. "We are honoured to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay sir again for the third time," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai have recently wrapped up the shoot of their film, Raksha Bandhan, in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors in June. The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star Bhumi Pednekar. When the actor began shooting for the project, he dedicated the film to his sister. Raksha Bandhan is all set to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 - Independence Day weekend. Ram Charan to star in 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next film

Besides this, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. He also has Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re in his kitty.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar is 'off to the next' as he wraps up Anand L Rai's film; see BTS pic