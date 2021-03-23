Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Thalaivi Trailer: Fans love Kangana Ranaut as J. Jayalalithaa, calls it 'another national award performance'

The 67th National Award winner, Kangana Ranaut, on the occasion of her birthday, surprised fans with the trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi.' The biopic which happens to be one of the much-anticipated projects of the year 2021 is all set to release on April 23 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is based on the life story of legendary actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Along with it, it even marks the presence of actor Arvind Swamy who will be seen playing the role of MGR who was the founder of political party AIADMK. The film is directed by AL Vijay, produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The trailer was shared by the actress herself on her social media platform. As soon as it came out, many started praising her performance and said that the film will definitely bring Kangana another National Award.

Have a look at her tweet here:

Fans reaction to Thalaivi trailer:

A day before the release of the trailer of 'Thalaivi', Kangana piqued the curiosity of her fans by dropping an intriguing teaser from the biographical-drama. The thirty-second teaser shows Kangana as Jayalalithaa in her younger days when she was an actor, who then transforms into a superstar and a successful politician.

Watch Thalaivi trailer here:

