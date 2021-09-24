Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @RAMESHLAUS, @MANOBALAV Thala Ajith begins his world tour on a bike, actor's racer avatar stuns fans

Actor Thala Ajith has been creating a lot of buzz on social media as he gears up for his upcoming Tamil film Valimai. But it's not just the actor's film that is keeping him in news but it's also his bike tours. Earlier, the actor was spotted exploring Russia after he wrapped up shooting for Valimai. As per latest updates, Thala Ajith has begun his world bike tour yesterday, which he was planning for a very long time. A picture of Ajith has surfaced on social media where he can be seen getting ready to begin his new adventure.

In the picture, Ajith looked dapper in a blue and grey racer's outfit. He was also seen sporting a helmet sitting on a sports bike BMW R 1200GS. For the unversed, Ajith loves bikes and is a professional racer too.

Ajith's racer avatar left netizens stunned. Check out their reactions here:

Recently, Ajith Kumar also met a world-renowned female biker named Maral Yazarloo. The two shared their experiences and discussed about their future trips.

Valimai is one of Ajith's most anticipated films. Yesterday, producer Boney Kapoor treated fans with the teaser of the film. "Get ready for the #ValimaiPongal! Fire Here's presenting the #ValimaiGlimpse featuring #AjithKumar (sic)," sharing the teaser he wrote. Directed by H Vinoth, will release on Pongal next year after a long wait of almost two years.

Ajith has performed all the stunts by himself. The same was confirmed by Kapoor in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, "Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

Speaking about the cop drama, it will show Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Apart from him, the commercial entertainer also feature-- Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Cooku With Comali fame Pugazh and Sumitra in crucial roles.

The music of the film has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While the project has been made in collaboration with Zee Studious and Bayview Projects LLP.