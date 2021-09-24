Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY_RASIGAN3 Valimai Teaser OUT: Thala Ajith's action avatar will keep you on the edge of your seat

There's finally an update about the upcoming film Valimai starring Tamil superstar Ajith. The makers of the upcoming film have finally increased the excitement level of fans by sharing the teaser. Directed by H Vinoth, the much-awaited films of the Tamil industry is filled with everything a masala entertainer needs be it action or drama. After a long wait of two years, the viewers will finally get to watch the movie in cinemas on Pongal next year. Meanwhile, the teaser dropped online on September 23 and was shared by the producer Boney Kapoor on his Twitter handle where he wrote, "Get ready for the #ValimaiPongal! Fire Here's presenting the #ValimaiGlimpse featuring #AjithKumar (sic)."

The video begins with bike riders all covered with dirt performing stunts in mid-air giving a hint of how bikes in Valimai fly in air. Next comes the signature leg shot after which the hero is introduced. Ajith is later seen riding his motorbikes, racing on roads, basements, parking lots and rooftops.The background music amps up the environment while certain moments adds on to the excitement and will surely give you goosbumps. Not only this but the Valimai teaser will also give an insight into Karthikeya's character in the project.

Have a look:

For those unversed, the actor has peformed all the stunts by himself. The same was confirmed by Kapoor in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, "jith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

Watch the teaser here:

Speaking about the cop drama, it will show Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Apart from him, the commercial entertainer also feature-- Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Cooku With Comali fame Pugazh and Sumitra in crucial roles.

The music of the film has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While the project has been made in collaboration with Zee Studious and Bayview Projects LLP.