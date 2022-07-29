Tanushree Dutta says 'Nana Patekar and his Bollywood Mafia friends' are responsible if anything happens to her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMTANUSHREEDUTTAOFFICIAL Tanushree Dutta blames Nana Patekar

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who was the flagbearer of the Me Too Movement in Bollywood, has blamed veteran actor 'Nana Patekar and his Bollywood mafia friends' and has claimed that they will be responsible if anything happens to her. On Friday, the actress shared a picture on Instagram along with a long note on how she is still being harassed by Patekar's lawyer and others. She also hinted at taking a break from Instagram as she concluded her note by saying, "Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge (See you soon)."

Asking people to boycott the 'Bollywood mafias' and their films, Tanushree wrote, "If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer).

Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns.

Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation."

This isn't the first time when Tanushree Dutta complained of harassment and threat to life in an Instagram post. Earlier this month, she had spoken about how she has been subjected to health problems and work sabotage.

She said, "I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something." She spoke about a maid that was planted in her house to mess up her health, "First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident."

Nevertheless, the actress survived the accident and returned to Mumbai to resume work. "I barely escaped death & returned Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat," she wrote in her note.

Giving an assurance that she would firmly stand her ground and won't bow down to the pressure, she wrote, "I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!"

Tanushree also targeted 'Bollywood mafia' and 'Maharashtra political circuit', in her post. "The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people," she said.

She further mentioned, "I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this? Shame on you all! Shame on you! I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I've been posting updates on Insta for a long time. It's severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?"

The actress called for a President's rule in Maharashtra and for the central government to take over the total control of the state. "I wish Presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & Central govt exerting total controle over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also (sic)," she wrote.

She also blamed the law and order of the city. "I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit furthur. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities I'm getting and start fresh in life," she said.

"No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single Women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me," her note concluded.

Meanwhile, Tanushree had earlier spoken up against senior actor Nana Patekar's sexual misconduct on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. She had spoken about how Nana Patekar harassed her during a song shoot of the film.

