Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review & Reaction: Fans call Arjun-Disha starrer 'decent & intriguing'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review & Reaction

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: The multi-starrer Bollywood film featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria hit the theatres today, July 29. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain. The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off the action heroes but also the two leading ladies Disha and Tara add the fiery quotient to the movie. Ever since the trailer was released, there has been a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans to watch the psychological thriller.

In Ek Villain Returns, John goes all out with his muscular body and menacing presence. Arjun surprises with his presence opposite John as he doesn't blink an eye meeting him face to face. There are plenty of action sequences between them and it would be one of the biggest Bollywood showdowns this year. Those, who watched the premiere and early morning shows of Ek Villain Returns took to their social media and reviewed the film. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Kichcha Sudeep's film, fans call it a hit

A user wrote, "#EkVillainReturns Review FIRST HALF: Decent & Intriguing, #JohnAbraham is Good, #ArjunKapoor Springs A Huge Surprise, #TaraSutaria & #DishaPatani Shine, Music Is Decent & BGM is Superb, Increasing Expectations." Another said, "#EkVillainReturns: Good story but avg direction. Pinch of bad acting too. #ArjunKapoor IMPRESSES the most. #JohnAbraham was fine. #TaraSutaria & #DishaPatani somehow pulled off their characters. Ritesh (No Spoiler). Music was good. Overall an avg MASSY thriller."

Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review & Reaction:

Latest Bollywood News