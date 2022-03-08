'Tabahi Machadi humne..' says Tamannaah Bhatia after song with Badshah goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA, BADSHAH Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Uff" on Tamannaah Bhatia and Badshah's post

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest music video 'Tabahi' with popular rapper Badshah has taken over the Internet. Within its four hours of release, the song has garnered over 358,000 views and still counting. Tamannaah took to Instagram and shared a picture with Badshah. Expressing her excitement the actress wrote, "Tabahi Machadi humne @badboyshah."

Several celebrities flooded the comments section with their reactions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Uff." Mrunal Thakur revealed, "Aapne."

As the song opened to positive responses from the audience, Tamannaah expressed her happiness and talked about her collaboration with the rapper for the dance track. "This is the first time I collaborated with Badshah and it was a blast making the video with him! I've been secretly humming this song to myself ever since I first heard it and now, I can finally sing it out loud! My favorite part of the song is the hook step - it has me hooked in every way! The video is already pooling in a lot of love all over the country and I'm grateful for all of it," she said.

Previously, the actress shared the song on social media. She wrote, "Chalo, thodi #Tabahi machaate hai! Out Now Everywhere, watch & like the video on @badboyshah’s YouTube channel and listen to it on your favourite streaming platform (sic)."

On the work front, Tamannaah has multiple releases in the pipeline, the pan-Indian actor has 'Gurthunda Seethakalam', 'F3', 'Bhola Shankar', 'Pan A Plan B', 'Yaar Dost' and 'Babli Bouncer'.

-with Agencies input