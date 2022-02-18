Babli Bouncer: Tamannaah Bhatia in a never-seen-before avatar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Tamannaah Bhatia to be seen in Babli Bouncer

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the role of a female bouncer in her next Hindi film, Babli Bouncer. Directed by multiple National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur. While Bhandarkar is known to make serious films, Babli Bouncer will be a change from his usual genre of cinema.

It is said that Tamannaah Bhatia's character has never been attempted before in the history of cinema and will make for an intriguing watch.

Sharing her thoughts on kick-starting the shoot, actor Tamannaah Bhatia said, “As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across. Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world."

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact”, quipped filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. He continued, “With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!”

Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers, also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.