Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu prepares for Shabaash Mithu, says 'Smile on Spirits high Pitch set'

Taapsee Pannu is on 'no break' mood! The Bollywood actress recently announced the wrap-up for her upcoming new age thriller movie 'Dobaaraa' and is now preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu.' Taapsee on Friday took to social media to post a picture as she gets ready for her role as Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj in her upcoming sports biopic. In the image, Taapsee stands at a cricket pitch donning gloves and a helmet. She captioned the picture as: "Smile on Spirits high Pitch set #ShabaashMithu."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world.

The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her preparation sessions for the film. Earlier, the avid social media user, took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she practised 'cover drive' shot in cricket. The photo shows Taapsee in the sports gear of a cricketer: a thigh guard and protective pad on the knee. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actress is also seen sporting cricket gloves as she strikes a shot with her bat, and practices with dedication. Along with the picture, Pannu noted, "Taking the cover drive literally!#WIP #ShabaashMithu."

The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Besides this, Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".