Sushmita Sen to start shooting for new web series amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen garnered massive praise for her titular role in the acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya which marked her digital debut in 2020. The former Miss Universe is also set to mark her return into the digital space with a 'brand new web series.' Sushmita took to Instagram and shared the exciting update with her fans and followers along with her picture. "Sun Set. Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!!" she shared on Wednesday night. She did not reveal any details about her upcoming project.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a long white overlay as she is all smiles with a stunning sunset view in the backdrop. Several social media users shared their sweet wishes in the comments section. One of them wrote, "So elegant...you are my inspiration." Another said, "Can't wait to see youuu."

On the personal front, on July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Apart from the announcement of their relationship, he also updated his Insta account. Lalit uploaded the picture with Sushmita as profile photo and also wrote "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," in his bio. Although now their breakup rumours are surfacing on social media. Recently, Lalit Modi changed his bio and profile picture on his Instagram handle, which led to speculation of separation from Sushmita.

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together -- son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, the actress was seen in the second season of Aarya which premiered in December 2021. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated series will return for its third season. Aarya is an official adaption of the hit Dutch show Penoza.

