Sushmita Sen gets birthday surprise from beau Rohman Shawl. Watch video

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday with family

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday and fans extended their wishes for the former Miss Universe. The day started with Sushmita Sen sharing an inspiring workout video that only proved the actor is only turning younger with time. Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah, Renne planned a birthday surprise for the actor. Special decorations and lightings were done at what looks like the terrace os Sushmita's house. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram to share videos from her birthday celebration with family.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love youEveryone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl I love you guys!! #duggadugga

Earlier, Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram to share his birthday wishes for his 'Jaan' Sushmita Sen. Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you I am just as awestruck & speechless as I was, when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! (sic)"He added, "My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu, usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain! ??HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN ???? #44 lets rule this number as well”

